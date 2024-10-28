GPS Parent Series to present strategies for raising considerate children Oct. 29

The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “How to Raise Teens You Want to Spend Time With: Science-based Strategies for Responsible, Respectful Kids” with author Melinda Wenner Moyer at noon and 7 p.m. Oct. 29, via Zoom.

Discover a template for raising considerate, respectful and ethical children that provides a fresh perspective on parenting issues. Moyer will provide scientifically based strategies to help families instill the characteristics of honesty, generosity and compassion.

Moyer is an award-winning editor at “Scientific American” magazine and a former columnist at “The New York Times.” Her first book, “How to Raise Kids,” earned a gold medal in the 2022 Living Now Book Awards.