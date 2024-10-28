District 58 Asst. Superintendent wins IASBO award for dedicated service

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Assistant Superintendent for Business Todd Drafall (right) was presented with the Director Scholarship by the Illinois Association of School Business Officials during the district board meeting Oct. 16 (Photo provided by Downers Grove Grade School District 58)

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Assistant Superintendent for Business Todd Drafall was presented with the Director Scholarship by the Illinois Association of School Business Officials during the district board meeting on Oct. 16.

Drafall received the award in recognition of his three years of dedicated service on IASBO’s Board of Directors.

Drafall was presented with a $1,000 donation to the organization of his choosing. He selected the Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58. Drafall has worked as District 58′s assistant superintendent for business and chief school business official since 2018.