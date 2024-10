U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings has named Elmhurst University the top school in the Midwest for veterans and No. 7 overall on its list of the Best Regional Universities in the Midwest. (Photo provided by Elmhurst University)

U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings have named Elmhurst University the top school in the Midwest for veterans and No. 7 overall on its list of the Best Regional Universities in the Midwest.

Elmhurst University also ranked No. 8 among the Top Performers for Social Mobility, No. 8 for Undergraduate Teaching and No. 12 for Best Value. The U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings were released on Sept. 24.