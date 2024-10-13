October 12, 2024
League of Women Voters to hold meeting on Mis/Disinformation Awareness

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn and Wheaton will hold a community meeting on Mis/Disinformation Awareness from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Glen Ellyn Civic Center’s Clayton Room, 535 Duane St., Glen Ellyn.

This event, featuring LWV of Illinois Co-Chair of the Mis/Disinformation Task Force Barbara Laimins, is free and open to the public.

Laimins’ discussion will focus on the spread of misinformation and disinformation, their impact on voters’ ability to discern fact from falsehood and the importance of making informed decisions the Nov. 5 presidential election approaches.

Misinformation and disinformation can undermine trust in legitimate information sources, contribute to polarization and result in misinformed decision making. The LWV aims to provide tools and strategies to help the public navigate these challenges and promote informed civic engagement.

