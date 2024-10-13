Halloween Hangout to feature fun, food and fundraising for Glen Ellyn parks

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s inaugural Halloween Hangout will feature fun, food and fundraising from 5 to 9 pm. Oct. 19 at Lake Ellyn Boathouse.

This adults-only event will offer a unique opportunity to support the Parks Foundation’s mission with proceeds directly funding scholarships for underprivileged families, enabling them to participate in Glen Ellyn Park District programs. Funds will also contribute to preserving and improving the community’s parks, facilities and playgrounds.

Tickets are available online for $125.