Petitions available for Park District of La Grange 2025 election

Petitions for the 2025 Park District of La Grange board election are available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Park District of La Grange Recreation Center, 536 East. Ave. in La Grange.

Candidate nomination papers can be filed from Nov. 12-15 and Nov. 18.

The consolidated election will be held on April 1, 2025. There are three seats up for election.

Candidates must be registered voters living in the Park District of La Grange. The board of commissioners comprises five volunteers who serve at-large for four years per term.

Serving without compensation, elected or appointed park district board members establish and adopt policies and an annual tax levy, approve an monitor operational and capital expenditures, develop and maintain long-range plans and oversee the executive director.

For more information, contact Jenny Bechtold at 708-588-2204 or jennybechtold@pdlg.org.