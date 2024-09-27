New public art project to be installed at Glen Ellyn’s Panfish Park

The Glen Ellyn Public Art Workgroup has announced the next Glen Ellyn public art project, “Enclosure,” by artist David Harber will be installed at Panfish Park in spring 2025. (Image provided by The Village of Glen Ellyn)

The Glen Ellyn Public Art Workgroup has announced the next Glen Ellyn public art project, “Enclosure,” by artist David Harber will be installed at Panfish Park in spring 2025.

The project began in the summer of 2023 when the workgroup solicited public input on potential projects. The community overwhelmingly supported Harber’s design with feedback showing a strong favor for placing the project in Panfish Park.

The original Enclosure inspiration piece was created for the Chelsea Flower Show in London and is comprised of 26 bronze panels, each with an individual mesh of swirling tree shapes and organic branches.

To fit the project budget, Harber’s team scaled down the design to 10 powder-coated steel panels in a gray/blue hue that reflects the park’s nature-inspired aesthetic. Fabrication will take approximately six months with installation planned for spring 2025.

Harber’s award-winning art installations are found worldwide, from public places to luxury developments, hotels and private gardens. Inspired by the interaction of light and reflection, Harber uses brass, copper, bronze, stainless steel and stone materials. Each piece is made in his workshop in the UK and is designed to engage with the unique spaces for which it is commissioned.