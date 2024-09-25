Downers Grove groups lend helping hand to combat hate, promote unity

Robin Tyroff and Dima Ehlers helped organize Not in Our Town Downers Grove. The organization is participating in United Against Hate Week with EQDG (Equality Downers Grove) and the You Belong campaign. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Several Downers Grove organizations have joined forces this week to help those in need in an effort to combat hate through compassion and unity.

From Sept. 21—Sept. 27, Not In Our Town Downers Grove, a movement designed to stop hate, racism and bullying, and build safe, inclusive communities for all, is leading United Against Hate Week, along with EQDG (Equality Downers Grove) and the You Belong campaign.

The week was recognized by Downers Grove Mayor Robert Barnett and the village council at its Sept. 17 meeting, along with two other proclamations for Good Neighbor Month and Constitution Week.

“The village of Downers Grove welcomes all people regardless of history, gender, age, ability, race, religion ethnicity, sexuality or socio-economic status. Whereas the village of Downers Grove is dedicated to encouraging and defending an inclusive environment that welcomes and respects the contributions of all its residents in enriching our community and which every individual feels valued, respected, and safe and given the opportunity to thrive,” the proclamation said.

“We all came together pretty naturally,” said Robin Tryloff, a member of Not in Our Town Downers Grove.

“We are all looking to find ways to address some of the current concerns we have about hate speech, bullying and suggestions of book banning in our community,” Tryloff said.

This, Tryloff said, “Does not speak to our desire to have a welcome and inclusive community.”

“The best way to address how we feel, and our concerns is to put them in action.” she said. “Instead of responding to hate with more hate, we are responding with love, care, inclusiveness and belonging.”

Coming together through acts or service is exactly what the groups are doing.

Anytime a community “works together, we are making our communities stronger and safer,” Tryloff said.

As a result, this week, these organizations are rolling up their sleeves and volunteering to work in the community kitchens to serve those without housing.

In Downers Grove, local churches take turns cooking a main dish, two sides and dessert for about 40 individuals experiencing food insecurity—many who are unhoused.

Some organize a sit-down meal with tablecloths and servers while others provide a grab-and-go meal.

Kathryn Deiss, who serves as one of the co-chairs of EQDG, said this week members of the three organizations and other community members have come out to help and join forces with the local churches.

“People we don’t even know, but they are our neighbors, got the link and registered to cook and serve at the community kitchens,” Deiss said.

“People came together to observe United Against Hate Week and to serve. Within 10 minutes, people who didn’t even know each other parceled out the jobs,” she said.

“This is why we decided to service days as opposed to holding a panel on an issue,” Deiss said. “We said we have to do something.”

The service days also highlighted the needs of the community to new volunteers.

And those who served, Deiss said, have plans on continuing to serve meals to those in need.

“If you plant a seed or drop someone into a new situation and they realize, ‘I have something to give and I am going to make someone else’s life better,’” she added.

In addition, the groups are asking those who want to contribute to consider donating to one of two one of two community pantries.

The Downers Grove Public Library Cupboard collects items every third Saturday and Sunday of the month. The library has a table to collect items at the bottom of the stairs. Or, order from the library’s Amazon wish list. Or, donate to the Downers Grove Area FISH by visiting www.downersgrovefish.org/donate