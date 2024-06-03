Downers Grove Pride Fest to ‘bring community together’

Live music, crafts and a costume contest and parade for pets and people are just some of the activities on tap for this year’s Pride Fest in downtown Downers Grove on Saturday.

“It’s going to be bigger than it has been in the past,” said Kathryn Deiss, co-chairwoman of the organization Equity Downers Grove. “It’s going to be a fun celebration.”

Equity Downers Grove has partnered with downtown businesses as well as the Downers Grove Park District and the Downers Grove Public Library to create a family-friendly event that celebrates the community.

“It starts with a party and it keeps growing,” Deiss said. “The more community members get to know one another, the more we will understand each other and that is important to our mission.”

The community will see the colorful designs of the celebration starting with the fourth annual window painting, which features designs and creations from local artists

“The designs are amazing,” Deiss said. “We’re really happy with the way this year has come together.”

Deiss said 30 businesses are participating in his year’s window painting display, a rise from past year’s numbers.

“It really tells us a lot about the support and inclusivity,” Deiss said, adding that some businesses opted out of the paint but offered other window displays.

In June, communities celebrate those who identify as Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Questioning, or LGBTQ+. For the planners of the Downers Grove PrideFest, the aim is to celebrate everyone.

“We focused our PrideFest on bringing the community together and bringing everybody together to have fun,” Deiss said.

Fischel Park, 1000 Grove St., will be the site of the PrideFest activities from noon to 3 p.m. The fest will feature crafts, tie dye station, face painting, live music, food trucks and community organizations. Among those organizations will be the Downers Grove Public Library and staff, hosting a craft booth.

“We love to be out and to bring the library beyond these four walls,” said Cindy Kharti, marketing and communications for the Downers Grove Library.

Understanding some individuals prefer a quiet space, Deiss said there will be a sensory tent, or a place for families that may need a quiet respite for a few minutes. The rain location for PrideFest is the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave.

Visitors will want to save time to visit the renovated playground at Constitution Park, located next to the Lincoln Center. The Downers Grove Library created a storybook walk around the park featuring the book, “Love Makes a Family,” by Sophie Beer.

“It’s a really wonderful book,” Deiss said.

There will be additional events at the Downers Grove Library during June, including a drop-in craft to create a rainbow, story times for young children and teen events. Kharti said the registration for several events filled quickly. Check the library website for activities and registration.