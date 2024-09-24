Boys golf: Riverside-Brookfield wins Upstate Eight title in debut season with league

WEST CHICAGO – The Upstate Eight underwent some major changes this year, going from 10 teams to 14 and splitting into two divisions, and those new schools made quite a first impression Monday at the conference’s boys golf tournament.

One of those newcomers, Riverside-Brookfield, won the team championship, shooting a 308 at St. Andrews Golf and Country Club in West Chicago.

That total was good enough for a 9-shot victory over another newcomer, West Aurora, whose 317 included two of the top five finishers.

And it was a third new school, Elmwood Park, who had the individual champion, Salvatore Labarbera with a 1-over-par 72.

A year ago coach Jim Festle’s Bulldogs were competing in a four-team Metro Suburban Conference tournament.

“Kids are awesome, a senior-led team, most experienced team we’ve had,” Festle said. “Deepest team we’ve had. Great group of kids, work hard, good athletes.”

Gavin Sharenow led Riverside-Brookfield with a 75, good for second on a scoreboard tiebreaker. Josh Udelson was right behind at 76, Ronnie Murray shot a 77 and Brady McCallum gave the Bulldogs four in the top 10 with his 80.

R-B heads to the Wilmette Golf Club next week for the Class 3A Maine South regional.

West Aurora is enjoying its return to the Upstate Eight, and had its best collective round of the season Monday.

“Kids played well,” West Aurora coach John Proczko said. “We talked about building their whole season towards having a chance at a conference championship. Riverside-Brookfield is a very good team. We played well. Good thing to build on for regionals next week.”

Junior Jake Anderson, who Proczko said has been a rock for the Blackhawks this year, paced the team with a 75 for third.

“It was mostly just solid, a lot of pars,” said Anderson, who got a tough bounce off a cart path on his approach on 18 to finish with a bogey.

“I’m really proud of our team. I didn’t expect to finish in the top three but I’m glad we did.”

West Aurora sophomore Cameron Smith shot his best score of the season with a 76 for fifth.

South Elgin finished third at 329, one shot ahead of Glenbard South. Junior Rocco Peters led the Storm with a 78 for seventh; the Raiders’ low round came from Ethan Noellsch and Frankie Abate, both with 81s.

Fenton’s Peter Anagnos also finished in the top 10, shooting a 79 for eighth. Nick Temes led West Chicago with an 81 and teammate Brayden Munter carded an 82. Robby Coyne shot an 83 for Bartlett.

Bartlett (335), West Chicago (336), Fenton (355), Glenbard East (366), Elmwood Park (376), East Aurora (387) and Elgin (433) rounded out the team scores.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240923/boys-golf/boys-golf-newcomers-shine-at-upstate-eight-tournament/