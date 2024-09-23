Downers Grove South names four new distinguished alumni recipients

Downers Grove South High School has named four graduates as recipients of its Distinguished Alumni Award: Jon Hansen (Class of 2002), Lee Ann Kim (1988), Paul Kludac (1997) and Michael Taylor (1985).

Distinguished alumni will visit the school during homecoming week on Sept. 27. After visiting classrooms to speak with students, the graduates will participate in the homecoming assembly, parade and an induction ceremony before the home football game.

In addition to the Class of 2024, graduates were inducted in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022. Downers Grove South has recognized 25 alumni since the inception of the program.

Downers Grove South High School has named Jon Hansen as a 2024 recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award (Photo provided by Downers Grove South High School)

Jon Hansen is an Emmy Award-winning TV, radio, podcast and entertainment host. He has hosted multiple programs on WGN Radio, reported for dozens of local and national TV stations and worked as the arena host for the Chicago Blackhawks. He is a member of the Illini Media Hall of Fame.

Downers Grove South High School has named Lee Ann Kim as a 2024 recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award (Photo provided by Downers Grove South High School)

Lee Ann Kim is an Emmy Award-winning former TV journalist, community advocate, yoga teacher and founder of the San Diego Asian Film Festival and its presenting nonprofit Pacific Arts Movement. She currently runs her own video production company, serves on the San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture and has gained international recognition for her passion project, a flash mob crew of middle-aged women called Ajumma EXP.

Downers Grove South High School has named Paul Kludac as a 2024 recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award (Photo provided by Downers Grove South High School)

After earning a business degree at the College of DuPage, Paul Kludac was called into active duty in the United States Marine Corps. While still in high school, he founded Detail Kings car wash, growing it into multiple locations and employing more than 40 people. Kludac helped veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder with the Wounded Warrior Project until his death in April 2023.

Downers Grove South High School has named Michael Taylor as a 2024 recipient of its Distinguished Alumni Award (Photo provided by Downers Grove South High School)

Michael Taylor has taught, performed and recorded West African percussion since 1994. He authored the book “Remembering Your Ancestral Fire,” is the director of the Tam Tam Mandingue, a Chicago percussion school, and founded Holy Goat Percussion. He has performed and taught the West African djembe on every continent except Antarctica.