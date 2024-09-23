September 23, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Celebrate Illinois Oaks at OAKtoberfest at Maryknoll Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Glen Ellyn Park District invites the community to celebrate Illinois’ oak trees at OAKtoberfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave.

Glen Ellyn Park District invites the community to celebrate Illinois’ oak trees at OAKtoberfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites the community to celebrate Illinois’ oak trees at OAKtoberfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. This free event will offer family-friendly activities to educate and entertain all ages.

This year’s OAKtoberfest will feature a range of new activities:

  • Oak Tree Planting Demonstration
  • Yoga with Kristin Malone
  • Recycled Paper Making with SCARCE
  • Wooden Bookmark Decorating courtesy of Glen Ellyn Public Library
  • Oaks-are-a-Treasure Hunt
  • Acorn Obstacle Course

Attendees can also enjoy a guided nature walk to learn about the importance of oak trees, participate in an acorn toss and get creative with a tree art project. For those looking to try something new, platform tennis will be available with equipment and brief instruction provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome, though children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit gepark.org/calendar.

Glen Ellyn Park DistrictGlen Ellyn
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois