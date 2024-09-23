Celebrate Illinois Oaks at OAKtoberfest at Maryknoll Park

The Glen Ellyn Park District invites the community to celebrate Illinois’ oak trees at OAKtoberfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave. This free event will offer family-friendly activities to educate and entertain all ages.
This year’s OAKtoberfest will feature a range of new activities:
- Oak Tree Planting Demonstration
- Yoga with Kristin Malone
- Recycled Paper Making with SCARCE
- Wooden Bookmark Decorating courtesy of Glen Ellyn Public Library
- Oaks-are-a-Treasure Hunt
- Acorn Obstacle Course
Attendees can also enjoy a guided nature walk to learn about the importance of oak trees, participate in an acorn toss and get creative with a tree art project. For those looking to try something new, platform tennis will be available with equipment and brief instruction provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome, though children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit gepark.org/calendar.