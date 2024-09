The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will feature Driven to Distraction: The New Science Shift from Deficits to Strengths—ADHD & More from Dr. Edward Hallowell at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 30, via Zoom.

More information and links to these webinars can be found at gpsparentseries.org.

Hallowell is a board-certified child and adult psychiatrist and authority on ADHD who has spent the past four decades helping adults and children with his strength-based approach to neurodiversity.