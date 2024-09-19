Montini’s Meal Crew back in the kitchen with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Montini Meal Crew members (from left:) are: Franklin Barnes '27 (Clarendon Hills), Chloe Rothermel '27 (Lombard), Gianna Bocconcelli '26 (Downers Grove), Principal Chris Tiritilli, Gabriella Oliverio '26 (Burr Ridge), Ethan Clapsaddle '26 (Addison), Campus Minister Michael Blanchette and Madalyn Aguilar '26 (Naperville). The group prepared a meal at the Ronald McDonald House in Winfield (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic students prepared a home-cooked meal for families at Ronald McDonald House near Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage house in Winfield.

Since families staying at Ronald McDonald House are often far from the comforts of home, Montini volunteers have been happy to provide meals for them, allowing families to eat together without the stress of cooking or the expense of dining out.

Sept. 10 marked the first trip of this school year for the Montini Meal Crew. Six students were accompanied by Principal Chris Tiritilli and Campus Minister Michael Blanchette in preparing a delicious comfort food-themed meal of sloppy joes, roasted potato wedges, pasta salad and brownies.