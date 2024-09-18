DuPage County to offer energy assistance beginning Oct. 1

DuPage County will provide energy assistance funds to help income-eligible households for natural gas, propane, electric bills and furnace repairs beginning in October.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers one-time help to income-eligible homeowners and renters. This can help pay energy bills or restore shut-off energy services. LIHEAP customers of Nicor Gas will also get a monthly discount on their natural gas bills through new Low-Income Discount Rates.

DuPage County Community Services will start taking applications from adults aged 60 or older, individuals with disabilities, families with children under 5 and households that have had their utilities disconnected or have a disconnection notice on Oct. 1.

Residents can make an in-person appointment by calling Community Services at 630-407-6500 or 800-942-9412. Appointments will begin on Oct. 1. All other income-eligible households can apply starting Nov. 1.

To qualify, household income must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Income limits can be found online at dupagecounty.gov/liheap.

Applicants must provide the following:

Proof of household income from the past 30 days.

Social Security Numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers for all household members (you can still apply if you don’t have an SSN or ITIN).

A copy of current heat and electric bills within the last 30 days.

A copy of your rental agreement showing that utilities are included, the rent amount, and a landlord’s contact info.

Other documents may be needed based on your situation.

Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 15, 2025, or until the funding runs out.