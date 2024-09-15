September 14, 2024
Shaw Local
League of Women Voters to hold Combating Voter Subversion meeting Sept. 19

By Shaw Local News Network
The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn will hold a free community meeting, Combating Election Subversion, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in the Clayton Room at the Glen Ellyn Civic Center, 535 Duane Street in Glen Ellyn.

The meeting’s guest speaker will be Jared Davidson of protectdemocracy.org, a nonpartisan group that builds coalitions of conservatives, moderates and progressives working to defend the principles of democracy and the rule of law. Davidson will speak about key election threats in the lead-up to the November election.

Glen Ellyn
