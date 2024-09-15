League of Women Voters to hold Combating Voter Subversion meeting Sept. 19

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn will hold a free community meeting, Combating Election Subversion, at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Clayton Room at the Glen Ellyn Civic Center, 535 Duane St. (Photo provided by League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn)

The meeting’s guest speaker will be Jared Davidson of protectdemocracy.org, a nonpartisan group that builds coalitions of conservatives, moderates and progressives working to defend the principles of democracy and the rule of law. Davidson will speak about key election threats in the lead-up to the November election.