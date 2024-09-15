Girls golf: Downers Grove South’s Mia Wanserski wins Jacobs title on tiebreaker

ALGONQUIN – Mia Wanserski beat the heat and the rest of the field at Jacobs’ second annual Eagles Cup held Saturday at Golf Club of Illinois.

Wanserski, from Downers Grove South, Amelia Tan of Chicago U-High and Downers Grove North’s Madeline Quirk all shot 77′s.

Wanserski won the tie-breaker with a 34 on the front 9.

“I made some mistakes but played solid,” said Wanserski. “It was hot but I had a lot of fun.”

Mustangs coach Lindsay DeGiulio was impressed with the junior’s effort.

“Mia played very well,” said DeGiulio. “Her driver and long irons were working. She played with great confidence and grinded it out in the elements and heat. She did a great job and played with great focus.”

As a team the Mustangs finished third with a score of 358.

Natalie Marten shot a 90, Susan Galvan carded a 95 and Savannah Makenas had a 96.

Downers Grove North claimed the team title with a score of 333. Quirk’s 77 keyed DGN’s championship. Charlotte Labianco had an 82, Lexi Fertig an 86, Riley Prince shot 89 and Grace Dicke 95.

Lake Park was runner-up with a score of 338. Sam Rottinger led the Lancers with an 81 followed by Amaani Patel (82), Jenna Danicek (87), Isha Patel (88) and Ella Ratini (92).

St. Viator’s Lily Zicarelli was ninth individually with an 82. Zicarelli will play golf collegiately at Wisconsin-Parkside.

“Lily played very well,” said St. Viator coach Jack Halpin. “It was a long course and a hot day.”

Westminster Christian is in its first year. They were led by Colbie Canning with a 93..

St. Francis shot a 368 led by an 88 from Molly Brennan.

Hampshire scored a 380 paced by a 92 from Estancia Arenas. York, led by an 89 from Mia Koenigsberger, also shot 380.

“I am proud of the girls,” said coach Eric Samuelson. “We have been struggling. We cleared the mechanism.”

Huntley and U-46 co-op shot 396s. Maddie Sloan (90) led the Red Raiders and Jade Mazenis (86) topped U-46.

Jacobs and Geneva both scored 397. Emma Skarosi shot a 91 to lead Jacobs and Geneva was led by a 91 from Paige Flanigan.

“We played a lot of golf this week and we are a tired team,” said Jacobs coach Paul Anderson. “We battled today and hopefully with the conference and regionals coming up we got all our bad golf out of our system.”