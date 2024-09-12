Former NBA player to share journey of recovery as part of GPS Parent Series

Former NBA player and motivational speaker Chris Herrin talks last year to students at Streator High School. Herrin battled substance abuse during his time as a college basketball player, international leagues and in the NBA. (Scott Anderson)

The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present Prevention Starts With All: The Chris Herren Story with former NBA player Chris Herren on Sept. 19, in a hybrid in-person and Zoom webinar at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage at noon and via Zoom at 7 p.m. Visit gpsparentseries.org for more information and links to the webinar.

Herren’s dream to play in the NBA began to unravel after he made a few bad decisions. In this personal presentation, he will share his recovery story with brutal honesty and discuss his journey from addiction to sobriety.

Herren was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999 and was traded to his hometown Boston Celtics in 2000. After a season-ending injury with the Celtics, he went on to play professionally overseas in five countries.