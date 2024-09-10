Stress, anxiety a problem? GPS Parent Series offers advice

The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present Anxiety and Stress Reduction Strategies for Teens and Adults with clinical psychologist Ali Mattu on Sept. 11. Mattu will present in person at noon in the Silverleaf Room at the Culinary and Hospitality Center of the College of DuPage and 7 p.m. via Zoom.

For location information and links to the webinar, visit gpsparentseries.org.

Mattu is an expert in the treatment of anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders and body-focused repetitive behavior disorders. He has worked in various leadership roles within the American Psychology Association, including on its board of directors.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.