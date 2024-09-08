In need of medical services? Check out free clinic Sept. 14 at LT South Campus

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will hold a free medical clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14 in the gymnasium at Lyons Township High School South Campus, 4900 S. Willow Springs Road, Wilow Springs, for those who cannot afford healthcare. (Photo provided by UChicago Medicine AdventHealth)

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth will hold a free medical clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, in the gymnasium at Lyons Township High School South Campus, 4900 S. Willow Springs Road, Western Springs, for those who cannot afford healthcare.

Parking will be free and attendees will not be required to report their legal status or present identification or an insurance card.

The clinic will be staffed by dozens of clinical and non-clinical volunteers from UChicago Medicine AdventHealth, providing healthcare services and assisting attendees with registration, navigation and translation needs. Services offered include dental exams, diabetes and nutrition education, vision screenings, lab screenings, orthopedic care, school/sports physicals, free medication, physical therapy, podiatry and primary care.

Clinic attendees will also be able to connect with ongoing care and social services, receive specialty referrals and gain access to affordable medications through participating partners.

Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended to ensure an appointment time. To pre-register for the clinic, call 844-209-5995 or visit here.