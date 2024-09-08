September 07, 2024
Shaw Local
Dog Daze to bring a tail-wagging good time to Fishel Park on Sept. 14

By Shaw Local News Network
The Downers Grove Park District will hold Dog Daze from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St. This free event promises a fun-filled afternoon for both dogs and their owners.

The event will feature engaging activities tailored specifically for dogs, including a non-competitive agility course, a splash zone, a pet pampering station, a peanut butter-licking contest, a doggie fashion show and more.

For the humans, live music from Liz Berg and Paul Hala and a variety of food vendors will be on site. Parking for the event is available on Grove Street on a first-come, first-served basis with additional parking at the Mochel Drive parking garage and Lincoln Center. Visitors are reminded to keep their dogs on a leash at all times, except in the designated splash zone and agility course area.

For more information, visit dgparks.org.

