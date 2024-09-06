Abby VanderWal leads Timothy Christian volleyball past Montini: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Timothy Christian d. Montini 25-18, 25-22

Abby VanderWal had nine kills and eight digs, Ella Rickert six kills and two blocks and Elizabeth Alex 17 assists for the Trojans (6-2).

Wheaton North d. York 25-19, 25-22

Mary Kate Whittington had seven kills and five digs, Emily Rochford nine assists and Halina Istanbouli four kills for the Falcons (5-3).

Willowbrook d. Fenwick 25-15, 21-25, 25-14

Hannah Kenny had nine kills, 15 assists and six digs, Anna Marinier eight kills and nine digs and Kendall Norton 17 assists for Willowbrook (3-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Timothy Christian 2, Chicago Christian 0

Zach Baker and Ben Schroeder scored goals and Owen Wise and Wes Hueber had assists for the Trojans.

Benet 3, Oswego 2

Brendan Bergnach scored the game-winning goal in the final minute for Benet at the Best of the West Tournament. Jackson Mares and Sergio Polanco also scored goals for the Redwings.

BOYS GOLF

Willowbrook 150, Morton 214

Austin Coppersmith shot a 36, Matt Ciesinski a 37, Bobby Biggs a 38 and Tommy Roelle a 39 for Willowbrook.