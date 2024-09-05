Glen Ellyn-based Awakenings Review literary magazine selected for national award

The Awakenings Review, a literary magazine for artists, poets and writers with mental illnesses, has been awarded Mental Health America’s 2024 Media Award. (Image provided by Robert Lundin)

“The Awakenings Review,” a literary magazine for artists, poets and writers with mental illnesses, has been awarded Mental Health America’s 2024 Media Award. The DuPage County-based journal, founded and edited in Glen Ellyn, will be honored at a Washington, D.C., luncheon in September.

“The Awakenings Review’s” parent company, the Awakenings Project, began in 1996 as an art show sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Illinois. After the urging of project co-founder Irene O’Neill, founder and editor Robert Lundin applied for the Mental Health America prize in February.

“I was completely flabbergasted at getting the award,” said Lundin. “I had no idea we would be in the running.”