Social worker to give 2024 Cesar Chavez Intercultural Lecture at Elmhurst University

Yahtzeni Gonzalez, social worker and manager of Brighton Park’s Leaders of Tomorrow Program, will talk about her life and work at 4 p.m. Sept. 11, in this year’s Cesar Chavez Intercultural Lecture at Elmhurst University.

The lecture will be held in the Founders Lounge of the Frick Center, 190 Prospect Ave. in Elmhurst.

Public lectures and other diverse cultural programming at Elmhurst University support community engagement and lifelong learning and prepare students to thrive as adaptive leaders. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged by visiting elmhurst.edu/cultural.