September 03, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Glenbard South, Benet, Wheaton North volleyball all win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Shaw Local News Network
Glenbard South logo

Glenbard South logo

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Larkin 25-10, 25-10

Emma Full had six kills, Molly Purse four kills and two blocks, Mira Hines 12 assists and Alyna Krabec four assists and four aces for the Raiders (3-3).

Benet d. Lincoln-Way East 25-23, 23-25, 25-21

Lynney Tarnow had 12 kills and three blocks, Aniya Warren 13 digs and Morgan Asleson 13 assists and seven digs for Benet (7-0).

Wheaton North d. Naperville North 25-22, 25-17

Mary Kate Whittington and Olivia Zamis each had five kills and Izzy Gibbons eight assists for the Falcons (4-3).

Oak Park-River Forest d. Wheaton Warrenville South 16-25, 26-24, 25-22

BOYS SOCCER

Timothy Christian 4, Nazareth 0

Ben Schroeder and Matt Buikema each had a goal and an assist for the Trojans.

Benet 4, South Elgin 1

Sergio Polanco and Brendan Bergnach each had a goal and an assist for the Redwings (1-1) at the Best of the West Tournament.

BOYS GOLF

Willowbrook 174, Addison Trail 189

Bobby Biggs and Tommy Roelle each shot a 43, Austin Coppersmith a 44 and Chase Eisner a 45 for Willowbrook.

GIRLS TENNIS

Marian Central 3, Wheaton Academy 2

Wheaton Academy’s Portia Noensie won a singles match and Rachel Hayes and Elizabeth VanHuis won their doubles match for Wheaton Academy.

Girls VolleyballPremium
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois