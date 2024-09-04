Glenbard South, Benet, Wheaton North volleyball all win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard South d. Larkin 25-10, 25-10
Emma Full had six kills, Molly Purse four kills and two blocks, Mira Hines 12 assists and Alyna Krabec four assists and four aces for the Raiders (3-3).
Benet d. Lincoln-Way East 25-23, 23-25, 25-21
Lynney Tarnow had 12 kills and three blocks, Aniya Warren 13 digs and Morgan Asleson 13 assists and seven digs for Benet (7-0).
Wheaton North d. Naperville North 25-22, 25-17
Mary Kate Whittington and Olivia Zamis each had five kills and Izzy Gibbons eight assists for the Falcons (4-3).
Oak Park-River Forest d. Wheaton Warrenville South 16-25, 26-24, 25-22
BOYS SOCCER
Timothy Christian 4, Nazareth 0
Ben Schroeder and Matt Buikema each had a goal and an assist for the Trojans.
Benet 4, South Elgin 1
Sergio Polanco and Brendan Bergnach each had a goal and an assist for the Redwings (1-1) at the Best of the West Tournament.
BOYS GOLF
Willowbrook 174, Addison Trail 189
Bobby Biggs and Tommy Roelle each shot a 43, Austin Coppersmith a 44 and Chase Eisner a 45 for Willowbrook.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marian Central 3, Wheaton Academy 2
Wheaton Academy’s Portia Noensie won a singles match and Rachel Hayes and Elizabeth VanHuis won their doubles match for Wheaton Academy.