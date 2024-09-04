Glenbard South, Benet, Wheaton North volleyball all win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbard South d. Larkin 25-10, 25-10

Emma Full had six kills, Molly Purse four kills and two blocks, Mira Hines 12 assists and Alyna Krabec four assists and four aces for the Raiders (3-3).

Benet d. Lincoln-Way East 25-23, 23-25, 25-21

Lynney Tarnow had 12 kills and three blocks, Aniya Warren 13 digs and Morgan Asleson 13 assists and seven digs for Benet (7-0).

Wheaton North d. Naperville North 25-22, 25-17

Mary Kate Whittington and Olivia Zamis each had five kills and Izzy Gibbons eight assists for the Falcons (4-3).

Oak Park-River Forest d. Wheaton Warrenville South 16-25, 26-24, 25-22

BOYS SOCCER

Timothy Christian 4, Nazareth 0

Ben Schroeder and Matt Buikema each had a goal and an assist for the Trojans.

Benet 4, South Elgin 1

Sergio Polanco and Brendan Bergnach each had a goal and an assist for the Redwings (1-1) at the Best of the West Tournament.

BOYS GOLF

Willowbrook 174, Addison Trail 189

Bobby Biggs and Tommy Roelle each shot a 43, Austin Coppersmith a 44 and Chase Eisner a 45 for Willowbrook.

GIRLS TENNIS

Marian Central 3, Wheaton Academy 2

Wheaton Academy’s Portia Noensie won a singles match and Rachel Hayes and Elizabeth VanHuis won their doubles match for Wheaton Academy.