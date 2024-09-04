Fishing derby, Halloween events upcoming at Glen Ellyn Park District

The Glen Ellyn Park District's Gone Fishin’ Derby is set for 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Glen Ellyn Park District has announced its event schedule for late September and October. Registration is available at gepark.org/register.

Kids on the Course - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, at Holes & Knolls, 845 Pershing Ave. Participate in challenges and compete to win prizes, followed by pizza and a soft drink. Adults must accompany their children for check-in and check-out. This event is for children ages 6 to 9. Admission is $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents.

Tween Night - 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Head to Ackerman SFC for a night of fun with pizza, sports, games and more. Adults must accompany children for check-in and check-out. This event is for children ages 8 to 12. Admission is $35 for residents and $45 for nonresidents.

Gone Fishin’ Derby - 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Cast your line at the annual catch-and-release fishing derby. Prizes will be awarded for the largest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught in three age groups: 3-5 years, 6-8 years and 9-12 years. An award will also be given to the best-dressed angler. Bait, snacks and activities will be included with registration. This event is for children aged 3-12, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only. Admission is $12 for residents and $18 for nonresidents.

September Blood & Food Drive - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center. Donate nonperishable food items and toiletries to help fill the shelves at Glen House Food Pantry. Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are welcome.

Tween Golf - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27, at Holes & Knolls: Children ages 9-12 years can play unlimited mini golf, have a chance at winning prizes and enjoy a pizza dinner with soda and chips. Children must be accompanied by an adult for check-in and checkout. Admission is $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents.

OAKtoberfest - 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Road. Learn about Illinois’ stately oak trees while enjoying family-friendly activities such as taking a guided nature walk, an acorn toss and a tree art project. Two Hound Red will have an Oaktoberfest beer available for purchase. Attendees can try platform tennis (first come, first serve; equipment and brief instruction included). This free event is intended for all ages, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Grandparents and Me Day at the Lake - 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 14, at Lake Ellyn Park. Grandparents and their grandchildren are invited to create lasting memories at this intergenerational outdoor experience. Enjoy arts and crafts at the boat house or explore nature with a hike or scavenger hunt. Attendees are advised to bring a fishing pole—bait will be provided. Snacks and refreshments will also be available. This event is for children ages 3-12, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only. Admission is $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

October Blood & Food Drive - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center. Take part in the Glen Ellyn Park District’s blood and food drive. Donate nonperishable food items and toiletries to help fill the shelves at Glen House Food Pantry. Appointments are recommended for blood donations, but walk-ups are welcome. Visit gepark.org/drives.

Autumn Craft Fair - 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19, at Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. Browse an array of handmade treasures crafted by local artisans while enjoying music and treats. Interested vendors can reserve a table at $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation Halloween Hangout - 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at Lake Ellyn Boathouse. Enjoy food, drinks and desserts alongside music, raffles and auctions with proceeds benefiting the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation. Prizes will be awarded for scariest, funniest, cutest, most creative and best couple/group costume. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Tickets are $100 per person through Sept. 8 and $125 per person starting Sept. 9.

Kids on the Course - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, at Holes & Knolls. Participate in challenges and compete to win prizes followed by pizza and a soft drink. Adults must accompany their children for check-in and check-out. This event is for children ages 6 to 9. Admission is $25 for residents and $40 for nonresidents.

Pumpkin King Carving Court - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Main Street Recreation Center. Unleash your creativity at the Pumpkin King Carving Court. Pumpkins and tools are provided. Snacks, refreshments and treats will be available. Finished pumpkins will be showcased in the Pumpkins on Main display from Oct 24-31 at Main Street Recreation Center. A screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will follow the event. Admission is $15 for residents and $20 for nonresidents, per pumpkin. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Families are welcome to work together on a single pumpkin.

Pumpkins on Main - Oct. 23 through Oct. 31 at Main Street Recreation Center. All ages and skill levels are invited to submit a jack-o’-lantern for a spooky community display this Halloween. Completed pumpkins can be submitted between noon and 8 p.m. Oct. 23.

Ackerman Haunted Trail - 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24-25 at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road. Take a walk along a haunted trail filled with creepy creatures, scary sounds and bone-chilling scenes. The walk will take about 10 minutes. The trail will be less scary from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and geared toward older children from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone over 3 years old walking the trail must register and pay a $5 admission fee.

Boo Bash - 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 26, at Ackerman Park. Enjoy a hauntingly good time at Boo Bash, a not-so-spooky Halloween event. Dress up in your favorite costume and trick-or-treat along a trail lined with friendly characters! Enjoy Halloween snacks, refreshments and pick out your perfect pumpkin to take home from the patch. This event is for children aged 2-10, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only. Admission is $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.