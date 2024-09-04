Downers Grove Dist. 58 to hold annual Oktoberfest fundraiser Sept. 13, 14

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 annual Downers Grove Oktoberfest will be held from 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Metra commuter lot on Burlington Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue (Image provided by Downers Grove Grade School District 58)

Downers Grove Grade School District 58′s Downers Grove Oktoberfest will be held from 3 to 11 p.m. Sept. 13, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 14, at the Metra commuter lot on Burlington Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue.

The festival will feature live music, a Kids Zone and authentic Oktoberfest food and brews in a traditional German atmosphere. The event is the Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58′s largest fundraiser. All proceeds will support the foundation’s programs for District 58 students and staff.

Tickets for Oktoberfest can be purchased here. General Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for children on Friday. Three tiers of VIP tickets can also be purchased. General admission is $10 for adults on Saturday and a suggested $5 donation to enter the Kids Zone. Children, active military and veterans with military ID can attend for free on Saturday.

Oktoberfest will feature headliner G Love & Special Sauce at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Other festival performers include Reckless, Cadilac Groove, Anchors Away, Thrill Pill, Wurst Kase Scenario, Battle of the Bands and Tina Messmer King of Angel Song Entertainment.

On Saturday, the Kids Zone will include a reptile show, Chuck E. Cheese, a magic show, face-painting, a dunk tank and more.