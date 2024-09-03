Plethora of autumn activities ahead at Brookfield Zoo

Nanny Julie Mikus brings her charges Olivia Cirillo (left), 21 months and Maeve John, 22 months, to see the chicken coop at the Hamill Family Play Zoo on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Brookfield Zoo. Several activities will take place at the zoo during September and October. (Sandy Bressner)

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is gearing up for a fall season featuring a mix of new and returning events, including the annual Zoo Run, a Hispanic Heritage Fest and Oktoberfest. There will be family-friendly Halloween festivities and a 21-and-older only after-hours event.

For a limited time, families can get a head start on their fall adventure at the zoo by buying a 90th Anniversary Fall Fun Pass for $90. The specially priced offer, which is good through Sept. 8, includes free general admission for two adults and children younger than 18 in a single household as well as free parking in the zoo’s north parking lot, located at 8400 31st St. The Fall Fun Pass is valid through Dec. 31. To buy a Fall Fun Pass, visit BrookfieldZoo.org.

Zoo Run: Sept. 8

Whether you choose to run or stroll at a leisurely pace in Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual Zoo Run, you’ll help support the more than 3,000 animals at the zoo. The Sept. 8 event features a chip-timed 5K race at 8:30 a.m., followed by a chip-timed 1-mile race for children ages 4 to 13. Each runner receives a commemorative Zoo Run swag bib containing a timing chip as well as snacks and beverages. Runners can bring along family and friends for free to cheer them on and visit the animals after the races. Proceeds from the event benefit the Zoo’s Animal Care and Conservation Fund. To register or for more information including pricing, visit BrookfieldZoo.org/Events or call 708-688-8000.

Cat Awareness Weekend: Sept. 14-15

Bring the family to Brookfield Zoo Chicago for Cat Awareness Weekend on Sept. 14 and 15. During the event, guests can learn about the zoo’s cats, including snow leopards, African lions, Amur tigers and desert and forest species, during zoo chats presented by the animal care specialists. Also joining the festivities will be the zoo’s volunteer educators, who will be at an exploration station with educational and cat biofacts on display for guests to view.

First Responders Day: Sept. 15

Join Brookfield Zoo Chicago in celebrating and showing appreciation for firefighters, EMS workers, police officers and other first responders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15. At the zoo’s Roosevelt Fountain, guests can meet with representatives from many local agencies in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs who will be on hand to showcase the vehicles and equipment they use to keep their communities safe. Zoogoers can take photos with first responders as well as meet K-9 and therapy dogs from throughout the region. Youngsters will receive special giveaways (while supplies last) to remember their day. For more information visit, BrookfieldZoo.org/Events.

Hispanic Heritage Fest: Sept. 21

Delight in live music, delectable cuisine, cultural performances and more at Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Hispanic Heritage Fest on Sept. 21. Throughout the day, zoogoers can enjoy performances by Ballet Folklórico de Chicago, Grupo Folklórico Venada, La Escuelita Bombera de Corazón, Daniel Ochoa and the Trabuco Salsa Band. Families can attend bilingual story times and play games presented by several local community libraries as well as learn about animals native to the Latin American region during special zoo chats. Also joining the festivities will be representatives from local organizations and vendors who will be at the Community Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can learn about opportunities and assistance offered in surrounding neighborhoods. For a complete schedule of events, visit BrookfieldZoo.org/Events.

Virtual Reality Film “Jinx”: Sept. 18 to Oct. 31

Guests can experience a new virtual reality film that’s arriving just in time for Halloween. Beginning Sept. 18, “Jinx” will join the lineup of available films through Oct. 31. Featuring a ghost train ride, Jinx, the master of mystery, will take travelers through his strange and captivating world with some thrills, scares and roller coaster ups and downs. Just over six minutes in length, the film is viewed through personal headsets with immersive sound and high-tech motion seats. Cost is $8 and $6 for zoo members.

Oktoberfest: Sept. 28

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Oktoberfest takes place Sept. 28 and is free with general admission. Zoogoers can pick up sponsor giveaways while taking in the sounds of Oktoberfest on the East Mall. Items will be available to buy from a seasonal menu featuring bratwurst, sausage and pretzels with beer cheese. For more information, visit BrookfieldZoo.org/Events.

Fall Recycling Day: Sept. 28

Those who were not able to clean out their basements, garages and attics this past spring still have time to bring unwanted electronics, textiles and books to Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s fall recycling event Sept. 28. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., representatives from the zoo and its partner organizations – eWorks and USAgain – will be available to collect and recycle items. Drop off recyclables in the zoo’s main parking lot, 8400 31st St. For a complete list of acceptable recyclables, visit BrookfieldZoo.org/Events.

Boo! at the Zoo: Oct. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20

Brookfield Zoo’s annual Boo! at the Zoo will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20. The Halloween celebration will be filled with tricks and treats for the entire family. Each weekend, children of all ages can join in the costume parade to show off their Halloween attire. Guests can take a hayride, a spin on the carousel decked out in Halloween-themed decor and a ride on the 90th anniversary Ferris wheel for a spectacular view of the beautiful fall colors. Joining in the fall event will be animal care staff who will present special zoo chats about not-too-creepy critters. Guests can get treats at candy stations located throughout the park as well as watch some of the animals devour and smash their own treats (pumpkins). For more information, visit BrookfieldZoo.org/Events.

Zoo After Dark: BOOs & Brews: Oct. 19

Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s new 21-and-older only after-hours Boos & Brews. Enjoy the Halloween-themed dance party, eerie entertainment, frightening animal experiences and chilling specialty food and drinks. For more information, including pricing, visit BrookfieldZoo.org/Events.