Lombard Historical Society to hold third annual Food Truck Social Fundraiser

The Lombard Historical Society and Brew Avenue Events have announced the third annual Food Truck Social Fundraiser will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14, at 23 W. Maple St in Lombard. (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society and Brew Avenue Events will hold the third annual Food Truck Social Fundraiser from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14, at 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard. The family-friendly event will include activities for all ages.

Admission starts at $5 for general admission and $10 for early eater access if purchased before Sept. 9. Tickets purchased after that date will increase by $2. Children aged 12 years and under can attend for free. Food and drink tickets are sold separately.

Participating food trucks will include Happy Lobster Truck, My Funnel Truck, Taco Shop on Wheels, Savory Crust and more.

A portion of ticket proceeds from the event will benefit the Lombard Historical Society. For more information on this event, including a complete listing of event activities, visit lombardhistory.org.