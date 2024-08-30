Patrick Kennedy to keynote DuPage County mental health summit Sept. 7

Dr. Joseph Troiani of the Will County Health Department credits former Congressman Patrick Kennedy (shown about to speak at a Kennedy Forum meeting) with much of the progress on behavioral health treatment and knowledge.

The DuPage County Health Department will host the inaugural DuPage County Mental Health Summit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the DuPage County Administrative Building, 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy will provide the keynote address around noon. A panel discussion, including mental health experts, policymakers and individuals with lived experience will conclude the event.

The summit will provide information about the services and support systems for mental health and substance use treatment, promote discussions on reducing the stigma associated with mental health conditions and allow local leaders and organizations to discuss initiatives to support mental health and promote wellness.

It will include tours of the Drug Court program, the Mental Illness Court Alternative Program and other behavioral health resources offered by the county. A Mental Health Expo Fair will follow.