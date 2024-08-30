Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center offers Free Week Sept. 9-15

The Glen Ellyn Park District has announced its Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center will offer Free Week from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15 (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District’s Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center will offer Free Week from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15. During this period, non-members can experience the benefits of the fitness center and participate in group fitness classes without the usual drop-in fee.

With more than 65 classes each week, Ackerman SFC caters to a variety of fitness interests, including programs catered specifically to seniors. To view a full schedule of fitness classes, visit ackermansfc.com/groupfitness.

Take advantage of this special offer by registering at the Ackerman SFC front desk during Free Week. Participants must be 18 or older with a valid ID or accompanied by an adult if under 18.