GPS Parent Series to present Zoom lecture from author Becky Kennedy

Glenbard Township High School District 87′s GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “Good Inside: A Guide to Becoming the Parent You Want to Be” with author Becky Kennedy at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 4, via Zoom.

Many parenting approaches are based on shaping behavior, not rearing the child. Often, these techniques don’t build the skills children need for life or take the child’s unique emotional needs into account. During this GPS program, Kennedy will share strategies to move from uncertainty and self-blame to confidence and steadfast leadership.

Kennedy is a clinical psychologist, bestselling author of “Good Inside” and mother of three. She also hosts the podcast “Good Inside with Dr. Becky.”

For more information on the GPS Parent Series and links to these webinars, visit gpsparentseries.org.