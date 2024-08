Willowbrook, York, Glenbard South volleyball all winners: Suburban Life sports roundup for Monday, Aug. 26

Girls volleyball

Willowbrook d. Bartlett 25-11, 25-15: Hannah Kenny had six kills, nine assists and five digs, Anna Marinier seven kills, Lily Javier six kills and six aces and Giada Crocetti 10 digs for Willowbrook.

York d. Timothy Christian 25-23, 26-24: Abby VanderWal had five kills and nine digs, Miriam Pozdol-Niego seven digs and Elizabeth Alex eight assists for Timothy Christian.

Glenbard South d. Proviso West 25-6, 25-6: Callie Hardtke, Brooklynn Moore and Yanna Chavez each had five kills for Glenbard South.