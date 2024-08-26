Cooling centers located in Downers Grove, throughout DuPage County

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern and central Illinois Monday through Wednesday. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. On Tuesday, the NWS has advised that temperatures may reach 97 degrees.

Remember to check on the well being of friends and neighbors during these conditions.

Downers Grove residents in need of shelter due to extreme heat can call 911 to request sheltering assistance. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including holidays. Transportation to a cooling center will be provided if needed.

Downers Grove provides several cooling centers on a daily basis:

Downers Grove Police Department, 850 Curtiss St. Outer lobby. 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

Downers Grove Fire Station 2, 5240 Main St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, 630-434-5976.

Downers Grove Public Library, 1050 Curtiss St., 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 630-960-1200.

Check here for a complete list of cooling centers in DuPage County. Call a cooling center before going to one, as some are only open during emergencies, such as large-scale power outages.

Power Outages

Call ComEd to report outages and/or downed power lines at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661). Sign up for outage alerts on your mobile devices here.

Be Aware of the Signs of Heat Sickness

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, nausea, light-headedness, headache, cool and clammy skin, heavy perspiration, shallow breathing, muscle tremors and cramping.

Additional symptoms for heat stroke, which can be fatal, include severe headache, a red and dry face, skin that is hot to the touch, rapid and shallow breathing, significantly elevated body temperature, weak pulse, changes in consciousness and seizures or cardiac arrhythmias.

Any person suffering from these symptoms may be in a life-threatening situation and should call 911 immediately.