Glenbard Parent Series to offer strategies to help with anxiety in young children

Glenbard Township High School District 87′s GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present Solutions for Fear, Worry and Anxiety in Young Children at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 28, with adolescent psychologist Ann-Louise Lockhart via Zoom.

When children are anxious, it’s natural to want to make them feel better, but trying to protect children from the things that upset them can inadvertently make anxiety worse. Learn what worries are a normal part of growing up and when childhood anxiety begins to affect well-being.

For links to the webinars and more information, visit the GPS Parent Series website.