DuPage Foundation awards over $1 million in Transformation Partnership grants

The DuPage County Board and representatives from the DuPage Foundation welcomed the recipients of $1.03 million in Immediate Intervention grants from the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership on Aug. 13.
The grants will help fund the work of 16 social service, not-for-profit organizations serving DuPage County residents in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability, mental health and substance use disorder. The following organizations were selected to receive funding:
Food Insecurity Grants: $197,000
- DuPage Senior Citizens Council: $70,000
- Hope’s Front Door: $20,000
- Milton Township Food Pantry: $22,000
- People’s Resource Center: $85,000
Housing Instability Grants: $473,144
- Catholic Charities: $113,700
- DuPagePads: $75,000
- ICNA Relief: $20,000
- Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans: $100,000
- WeGo Together for Kids: $34,444
- World Relief Chicagoland: $130,000
Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Grants: $362,633
- Alive Center: $19,700
- DuPage Health Coalition: $50,000
- Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley: $50,000
- Mercy Housing Lakefront: $51,933
- NAMI DuPage: $126,000
- Samara Care: $65,000
Project descriptions for each of the grantees are available here.