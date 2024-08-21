DuPage Foundation awards over $1 million in Transformation Partnership grants

Sixteen DuPage County social service not-for-profits celebrate their DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP) Immediate Intervention grants with representatives from the DuPage County Board and DuPage Foundation at the August 13, 2024, county board meeting. (Photo provided by DuPage Foundation)

The DuPage County Board and representatives from the DuPage Foundation welcomed the recipients of $1.03 million in Immediate Intervention grants from the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership on Aug. 13.

The grants will help fund the work of 16 social service, not-for-profit organizations serving DuPage County residents in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability, mental health and substance use disorder. The following organizations were selected to receive funding:

Food Insecurity Grants: $197,000

DuPage Senior Citizens Council: $70,000

Hope’s Front Door: $20,000

Milton Township Food Pantry: $22,000

People’s Resource Center: $85,000

Housing Instability Grants: $473,144

Catholic Charities: $113,700

DuPagePads: $75,000

ICNA Relief: $20,000

Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans: $100,000

WeGo Together for Kids: $34,444

World Relief Chicagoland: $130,000

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Grants: $362,633

Alive Center: $19,700

DuPage Health Coalition: $50,000

Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley: $50,000

Mercy Housing Lakefront: $51,933

NAMI DuPage: $126,000

Samara Care: $65,000

Project descriptions for each of the grantees are available here.