August 20, 2024
DuPage Foundation awards over $1 million in Transformation Partnership grants

By Shaw Local News Network
Sixteen DuPage County social service not-for-profits celebrate their DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP) Immediate Intervention grants with representatives from the DuPage County Board and DuPage Foundation at the August 13, 2024, county board meeting.

The DuPage County Board and representatives from the DuPage Foundation welcomed the recipients of $1.03 million in Immediate Intervention grants from the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership on Aug. 13.

The grants will help fund the work of 16 social service, not-for-profit organizations serving DuPage County residents in the areas of food insecurity, housing instability, mental health and substance use disorder. The following organizations were selected to receive funding:

Food Insecurity Grants: $197,000

  • DuPage Senior Citizens Council: $70,000
  • Hope’s Front Door: $20,000
  • Milton Township Food Pantry: $22,000
  • People’s Resource Center: $85,000

Housing Instability Grants: $473,144

  • Catholic Charities: $113,700
  • DuPagePads: $75,000
  • ICNA Relief: $20,000
  • Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans: $100,000
  • WeGo Together for Kids: $34,444
  • World Relief Chicagoland: $130,000

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Grants: $362,633

  • Alive Center: $19,700
  • DuPage Health Coalition: $50,000
  • Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley: $50,000
  • Mercy Housing Lakefront: $51,933
  • NAMI DuPage: $126,000
  • Samara Care: $65,000

Project descriptions for each of the grantees are available here.

DuPage County
