York Theatre to celebrate 100th anniversary

The historic York Theatre in Elmhurst will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 1 with an event honoring a century of cinematic history and community connection.

The occasion will feature a series of weekly film screenings that celebrate each decade the theater has been in operation, beginning with a showing of the 1924 classic “Sherlock Jr., “ accompanied by a live organist for an authentic and nostalgic experience.

The event will also feature the premiere of the documentary “York: 100 Years of Movie Magic.” The film chronicles the theater’s past century and is narrated by Elmhurst residents, business leaders who grew up near the theatre and current and former employees.

Following the screening, attendees are invited to join in a celebratory cake cutting to mark this milestone. Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin and Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson will be present for ceremonial remarks.

The York Theatre, located at 150 N. York St., opened its doors over the Labor Day weekend in 1924 and has been a fixture in downtown Elmhurst for generations. Originally designed in the Spanish Revival style by architect Elmer Behrns, the theater has undergone various transformations, including a major Art Moderne facelift in 1937.

Despite facing challenges in the mid-20th century, including competition from nearby shopping malls and a period of disrepair, the York Theatre has remained a beloved landmark, thanks in large part to the community’s support and Classic Cinemas’ dedication to preserving its legacy.

In addition to the anniversary event, the York Theatre will host weekly film screenings showcasing the cultural and cinematic highlights of each decade since its opening. The screenings will take place at 1 and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in York’s original auditorium, with the following schedule: