Chicago man accused of burglary, retail theft after stealing alcohol from Clarendon Hills Jewel: prosecutors

A motion was granted to detain pre-trial a Chicago accused of fleeing from police after allegedly stealing more than $300 worth of alcohol from a Clarendon Hills Jewel grocery store, prosecutors said.

Michael Howard, 43, of the 4800 block of Washington Boulevard, has been charged with one count of burglary, two counts of retail theft and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Howard is currently on probation for stealing 26 bottles of liquor from an Elmhurst Jewel-Osco store March 15, and for aggravated fleeing and eluding and stealing $837 worth of alcohol from a Lombard Mariano’s grocery store April 17, according to the release.

About 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Oak Brook police saw a black Toyota Camry traveling north on Route 83 at 16th Street that was allegedly involved in a retail theft at the Clarendon Hills Jewel, 303 Holmes Ave.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle at Route 83 and St. Charles Road, but the car, allegedly driven by Howard, immediately increased its speed. Police began pursuit. During the pursuit, Howard allegedly drove in and out of traffic and weaved between other vehicles on while traveling at approximately 76 m.p.h., according to the release.

The pursuit was terminated due to officer and public safety concerns. A short time later, Howard was allegedly located on Interstate 290, and Berkeley police began to follow him. As Howard attempted to flee, he drove into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus head on, authorities said.

After the crash, Howard attempted to flee on foot, but was arrested a short time later. Police located proceeds from the retail theft at Jewel inside Howard’s car, according to the release.

“It is alleged that while on probation for two separate cases involving burglary and retail theft, both in DuPage County within the past five months, Mr. Howard was at it again, this time stealing more than $300 worth of alcohol from a Jewel grocery store,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “While criminals do not recognize town boundaries, law enforcement in DuPage County enjoys an outstanding relationship with our surrounding communities and, with their assistance, will pursue anyone accused of breaking the law until they are taken into custody.”

“This arrest illustrates the exceptional working relationship Oak Brook has with surrounding jurisdictions,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “I’d like to thank all the officers involved in this incident and I’m grateful that no one was seriously injured due to the reckless actions of the offender.”

Howard’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26 for arraignment.