Man charged with burglary following break in at Downers Grove tobacco shop

A Chicago man was charged with burglary Friday after allegedly breaking into a Downers Grove tobacco shop, authorities said.

Tharin Moore, 35, of the 9600 block of South Emerald Avenue, was arrested after a brief food chase, according to Downers Grove Police Department news release.

Downers Grove police responded about 4 a.m. to the 1300 block of Ogden Avenue for a report of suspicious persons and spotted a broken window at Ogden Tobacco and Vape, 1319 Ogden Ave.

Police believed a person was inside the business, who was not responding to requests to exit. They set up a perimeter and saw a man run out of the back door of the shop, according to the release.

Moore, who is currently on parole, was taken to the DuPage County Jail to await a detention hearing.