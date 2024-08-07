Wheaton police to hold final neighborhood roll call Aug. 13

Join the Wheaton Police Department at its final Neighborhood Roll Call event of the summer at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at Prairie Path Park, 620 W. Park Ave.

Officers will talk about what’s happening in the neighborhood, crime trends and police programs, and they will present safety demonstrations.

In addition, officers will provide fun activities for children. This event is open to everyone in the community, and residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and their neighbors, too.

Visit www.wheaton.il.us/rollcall for more information.