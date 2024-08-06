Elmhurst park board votes to place referendum on November ballot

The Elmhurst Park District Board of Park Commissioners Monday voted unanimously to give residents the choice to fund high-priority projects identified by the community through a referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot.

A successful referendum would enable the district to replace Wagner Community Center, which was built in the 1950s as an elementary school, and build a new facility that will serve all ages and reduce wait lists, according to a park district news release.

It would also fund a bandshell in Wilder Park, year-round heated restrooms at Wilder, Eldridge, and Crestview parks as well as along the Prairie Path, and the conversion of a grass field to artificial turf at Berens Park, according to the release.

A new Wagner Community Center would offer year-round features such as:

A free multi-lane walking track.

Gym space for pickleball, basketball, volleyball and other sports.

An artificial turf field for soccer, football, baseball, lacrosse and other sports.

Dedicated early childhood and preschool spaces with secure entrance.

Larger spaces for dance and gymnastics programs.

An indoor play area for younger children.

Flexible multi-purpose spaces for programming community gathering.

The proposed projects not only meet the needs identified by the community but also enhance the quality of life for all residents, offering amenities and programs that improve health, wellness and community engagement.

These improved amenities will help protect property tax values and make Elmhurst an even more attractive place to live, work and play. The cost of the projects is $89.95 million, and, if approved by tax payers, would not be a permanent tax increase but rather paid over the course of 25 years, according to the release.

The decision comes after the park board heard the results of a voter survey at the July 22 meeting. Jeff Andreasen of aQity Research presented the findings, which showed that 59% of registered voters in Elmhurst would support the projects that had been identified by residents as their top priorities.

The park board also received overwhelming support to move forward with a referendum from the Elevate Advisory Committee, comprised of nearly 20 members from various community organizations, local businesses and diverse demographics.

“Our residents have been an essential part of this planning process from the beginning, sharing their vision during the Elevate Elmhurst planning project, providing feedback on projects during multiple open houses, and most recently answering questions on a voter survey,” Park Board President Kevin Graf said in the release. “We are excited to give the community the opportunity to determine the future of the park district.”

The district last went to referendum in 1971 and currently has one of the lowest tax rates of all DuPage County park districts at just five cents of every property tax dollar paid.

Details of the proposed projects are available online now and additional details about the referendum will be provided in the coming days to ensure residents receive accurate and timely information. Residents can learn more by attending a future educational session or visiting the districy’t informational website at epd.org/referendum.