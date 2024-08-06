Burr Ridge top cop, MERIT task force founder, to retire

After 34 years of service to the Burr Ridge community, Police Chief John Madden has announced his retirement, effective Aug. 24.

Madden’s law enforcement career spans 42 years, of which the final 34 were dedicated to Burr Ridge.

The village administrator and Burr Ridge Board of Trustees were notified of Madden’s retirement plans at the beginning of 2024.

“John Madden’s service as chief has raised the bar for excellence in the Burr Ridge Police Department. His contributions have been invaluable, and his leadership will be greatly missed. Our community is safer and stronger thanks to his unwavering commitment and dedication over the years,” Mayor Gary Grasso said in a news release.

Madden began his tenure with the Burr Ridge Police Department in 1989 as a patrol officer, rising through the ranks to eventually assume the role of police chief in 2009.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and a master’s degree in organizational leadership, both from Lewis University. Madden also graduated from the 265th Session of the FBI National Academy Program in 2016 and serves the 2nd Vice President of the FBI National Academy Association (FBINAA) Illinois Chapter.

Madden’s leadership has left a mark on the Burr Ridge Police Department and DuPage County. Under his guidance, the department received accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) in 2007, highlighting its commitment to excellence, and has recently earned five additional reaccreditations.

One of Madden’s most notable achievements is the establishment of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency and Investigation Team (MERIT), a countywide task force leading investigations into serious crimes and critical incidents in DuPage County.

In 2022, he received the Governmental Leader of the Year award from the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference for his role in founding MERIT. Madden has also won the Leadership Award from the DuPage County Chiefs of Police Association.

Reflecting on his retirement, Madden expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the Burr Ridge community and his colleagues in law enforcement.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Burr Ridge for over three decades,” Madden said in a news release. “I am immensely proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together, and I look forward to the department’s continued success.”