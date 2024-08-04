Lombard Historical Society to host Victorian Garden Tea Party

The Lombard Historical Society has announced its Victorian Garden Tea Party from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society has announced its Victorian Garden Tea Party from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard.

Beverages will include iced tea, lemonade and wine to go with Victorian-inspired finger food. Try your hand at floral arranging, painting a wooden teapot or take a swing at croquet. The Victorian cottage will be open for self-guided tours and cellist Ryan Carney will perform. Come dressed in your garden party best and don’t forget your sun hat.

Enjoy summer refreshments, Victorian-inspired games and crafts and live cello music at this event best suited for guests aged 12 and up. Tickets are $20 for historical society members and $25 for nonmembers at lombardhistory.org.