The staff at VENI VIDI VAL gets ready to display merchandise outside the store at the 2023 village-side sidewalk sale. The La Grange Business Association has announced its 2024 Sidewalk Sale will be heldAug. 23 and Aug. 24. (Photo provided by La Grange Business Association)

The La Grange Business Association (LGBA) has announced its 2024 Sidewalk Sale will be held Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.

The sale features many vendors offering everything from handcrafted goods to local delicacies. It is intended to allow businesses to showcase their products and the community to come together in a festive atmosphere.

For more information, visit the LGBA website or email cathy@lgba.com.