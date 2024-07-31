Wheaton police to host National Night Out

Join the Wheaton Police Department from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Northside Park, 1300 N. West St., for National Night Out, an annual event where police departments across the nation connect with their communities for a night of fun for all ages. This free event will feature several activities including:

Fishing with police officers

Helicopter landing

Food and drinks

Dunk tank

Orbeez station

Music

SWAT obstacle course for kids

Activities for all to enjoy with community organizations

Attendees are also welcome to drop off food donations and other items needed by

the People’s Resource Center for distribution to anyone in need. For more information, visit the website.