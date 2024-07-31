July 31, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Wheaton police to host National Night Out

By Shaw Local News Network
Westmont Police officer Anthony Rainaldi allows children including Addison Britt of Westmont to take a look inside a police car during Westmont's celebration of National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.

(Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Join the Wheaton Police Department from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Northside Park, 1300 N. West St., for National Night Out, an annual event where police departments across the nation connect with their communities for a night of fun for all ages. This free event will feature several activities including:

  • Fishing with police officers
  • Helicopter landing
  • Food and drinks
  • Dunk tank
  • Orbeez station
  • Music
  • SWAT obstacle course for kids
  • Activities for all to enjoy with community organizations

Attendees are also welcome to drop off food donations and other items needed by 

the People’s Resource Center for distribution to anyone in need. For more information, visit the website.

Wheaton
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois