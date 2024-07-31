Friends of Wheaton Public Library to hold annual book sale

The Friends of Wheaton Public Library will host their Annual Book and Media Sale from Aug. 8. to Aug. 11 on the Lower Level of the Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St.

This sale features thousands of books for all ages, CDs, LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, audiobooks, and video games. Friends members will be able to attend a preview sale from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Sale hours:

9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Aug. 8

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Aug. 9

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Aug. 10

1 – 5 p.m. Aug. 11

The Friends will continue to accept book and media donations through Aug. 1.

All proceeds benefit library programs. For additional information about the Friends of the Wheaton Public Library, visit wheatonlibrary.org/friends