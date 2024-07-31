Downers Grove Buffalo Wild Wings GO to celebrate grand opening

Buffalo Wild Wings has announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its first Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant in Downers Grove, located at 945 Ogden Ave., at 11 a.m. Aug. 1. The first 100 guests in line will receive a voucher for six free wings every week for one year. (Photo provided by Buffalo Wild Wings)

Buffalo Wild Wings will celebrate the grand opening of its first Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant in Downers Grove, located at 945 Ogden Ave., at 11 a.m. Aug. 1. The first 100 guests in line will receive a voucher for six free wings every week for one year.

BWW GO franchisee Fayyaz Gillani will host the restaurant’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The new location offers traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs.