Westmont’s mosquito abatement set for tonight

Community-wide mosquito abatement will take place in Westmont between dusk and dawn July 30.

The village contracts with Clarke Mosquito Management to help control adult mosquito populations. As part of Clarke’s comprehensive mosquito management program, mosquito control applications occur at various times throughout the year.

Depending on weather conditions, applications may be rescheduled. The treatment is applied by a truck and is performed between dusk and dawn when adult mosquitoes are most active. The product used for this application is OMRI-listed and approved for use in residential areas.

Residents may sign up to receive advance notice alerts regarding when mosquito spraying has been scheduled. To sign up for advance notice alerts, visit the Clarke Mosquito Management website portal.