Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Autumn Affair set for Sept. 7

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 20th annual Autumn Affair gala will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, 120 Delaware Place in Chicago.

The event will begin with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by dinner, a live auction with auctioneer Chris Hensley and dancing with music provided by The DJ Firm. It is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year with proceeds supporting Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital programs and services that directly impact patients.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for the event and tables of 10 or individual tickets can be purchased at emhfoundation.org/autumnaffair.