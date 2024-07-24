Villa Park teen accused of setting fire in office of community pool: prosecutors

A Villa Park juvenile has been accused of breaking into Jefferson Pool, a Villa Park recreation facility, and setting fire to a desk in the office of the facility.

The juvenile, a 15-year-old male, appeared at a detention hearing Wednesday where he was ordered detained until at least his next court appearance. He is charged with one count each of arson, burglary and criminal damage to government supported property and obstructing a peace officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 12:46 a.m. July 24, Villa Park police went to the facility after a surveillance camera captured an individual, later identified as the defendant. allegedly swinging an object at the window of the facility, 341 North Harvard Ave., according to the release.

Police saw the glow of a fire and the juvenile, who was wearing a black hoodie, a face covering and black face paint, inside the building.

Officers entered the building and found the defendant allegedly hiding inside a locked bathroom stall. He had a lighter as well as a backpack containing a hammer, hatchet, pry bar, three pairs of scissors, tin snips and a small dumbbell with rope tied to it, according to the release.

The juvenile allegedly used the dumbbell with the rope tied to it to break a window through which he entered the building. Once inside the building, he set fire to a desk, damaging the desk, a computer keyboard, paper and the carpet, authorities said.

The juvenile was arrested and unsuccessfully attempted to pull and run away from officers while being led to a squad car, authorities said.

“The allegations that a 15-year-old boy disguised himself and broke into a popular government-owned facility and set fire to a desk and office equipment are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thankfully, Villa Park authorities were alerted to the situation very early before the fire had a chance to spread and possibly cause extensive damage to the facility.”

“The alleged actions of the accused are indeed alarming,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “We must always reject the notion that damage to a government building is acceptable. We must also reject the notion that the incident be minimized because the incident was caused by a juvenile. The charges are serious and are justified.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.